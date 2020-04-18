Montgomery County authorities search for stolen dirt bike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to find a stolen dirt bike.

Authorities said it’s a 2004 Honda CRF-450R dirt bike. It was stolen in the Paradise Hill Road area between 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday April 11.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.