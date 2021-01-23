Montgomery County authorities search for runaway juvenile in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile.
15-year-old Asia Black was last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m. by her caregiver in Clarksville.
She is possibly wearing black sweatpants and a white t-shirt with the cartoon characters ‘Ren and Stimpy’ displayed on the front.
Authorities say Black could be traveling with a 20-year-old male named Jordan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Shelby Largent at 931-648-0611 ext. 13418.
