Montgomery County authorities search for runaway juvenile in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile.

15-year-old Asia Black was last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m. by her caregiver in Clarksville.

She is possibly wearing black sweatpants and a white t-shirt with the cartoon characters ‘Ren and Stimpy’ displayed on the front.

Authorities say Black could be traveling with a 20-year-old male named Jordan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Shelby Largent at 931-648-0611 ext. 13418.