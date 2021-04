MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Cumberland River on Monday.

According to a tweet from the department, the body was found near the Smith Branch Boat Ramp.

The body will be sent to the medical examiner for identification.

No other information was immediately released.