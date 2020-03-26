Montgomery Co. Commissioner loses cousin to COVID-19 in NYC, urges others to take virus seriously

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 30,000 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in New York, a Montgomery County Commissioner just lost a family member there and says people need to be taking the virus more serious.

For Commissioner Jason Knight’s cousin, 46-year-old Michelle Joseph, it was only a matter of days.

“They sent her home to self-quarantine and four days later she was dead,” Knight told News 2.

Joseph took a video of tents outside as she went to get tested for COVID-19 at a local hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

In the video, you can hear her cough, but those symptoms– she first thought were allergies — weren’t enough to admit her.

“She got tested but the hospitals were full so there was nothing that they could do for her there, so the advice was just for her to self-quarantine,” Knight explained.

That was March 19th.

Two days later she posted on Facebook: “most horrible feeling ever!!!!! God is in control”

Another post an hour later: “I’ve been confined to this bed……as I’m laying here the Lord showed me his hands pulling back curtains, huge curtains, yeap big drapes and he showed me there’s better days are ahead.”

“Her daughter just came in… and found her completely unresponsive,” Knight said.

Joseph did have pre-existing health problems including diabetes.

“To be quite honest, I don’t think that there is much more that the hospitals can do,” Knight said, “However, certain considerations should be taken a look at, whether the individual has other issues, or other complications…. these things are factors and they come into play… And can cause death as in this particular situation like my cousin.”

His plea now is for people to take this virus more serious.

“This virus is indiscriminate, it doesn’t matter who you are, you have to be careful and take care of yourself and your family,” he said.