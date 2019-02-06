1  of  31
Closings
Montgomery Co. Animal Shelter works to lower euthanasia rate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Animal Care and Control says they’re reversing trends – making sure that more animals who come through their doors leave, alive. 

“We want to get to a no-kill status, which is at least a 95 percent release rate,” said Dave Kaske, Director of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control 

They’re getting closer. Numbers show dog euthanasia, due to space, dropped by 71 percent over 2018; and 85 percent of animals they took in, left alive. 

“The other big change that we’re really proud of is that our owner surrenders are dropping,” said Kaske. 

Now, owners who want to surrender must: provide an explanation, make an appointment at least a week out, pay a fee and provide proof of residence and pet ownership. 

Kaske added that they’re also working with nonprofits and rescues to help dogs that they aren’t able to.  

One nonprofit Montgomery County collaborates with is Montgomery County Angel Fund. 

“Without the Montgomery County Angel Fund money, we probably would not have been able to save her,” said Tracie Hogan, about her dog, Misty. 

Misty came to Montgomery County Animal Care and Control with serious medical issues. 

The shelter worked with the nonprofit, who helped fund part of Misty’s treatment. 

“It’s helping the animals that come in, that otherwise wouldn’t be adopted.” 

Kaske said the shelter has also extended its hours — hoping to get more people in, to adopt. 

“Nobody likes euthanasia, we want to see them go out the front door.”  

