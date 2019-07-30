Mom searches for missing son with Asperger’s Syndrome

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gayle Womack can’t hold back the tears when talking about her son, Sedrick Crenshaw who has been missing for more than three weeks.

“There’s so many people that love him,” Womack said tearfully. ” He doesn’t know how much he is loved.”

Sedrick lives in the Paragon Mills neighborhood.

His roommates last saw him on July 6th.

He was supposed to go meet a friend but never showed up, according to Womack.

“He doesn’t disappear,” the mother said. “He’s never disappeared in his whole life.”

The 28-year-old has Asperger’s Syndrome.

“He hits his head sometimes because he feels like he’s not being heard,” she said.

“They might take it as an aggression and hurt him.”

Another red flag was Sedrick not taking his service dog, Luna, who helps keep him calm.

“He would never leave his dog,” Womack said.

Friends and family have held three search parties and put up flyers around South Nashville.

“Just sharing it on my Facebook page and my friends are sharing it on their Facebook pages,” she said. “I’m even sharing it in Alabama.”

Womack has been traveling back and forth from Alabama to help search.

With each trip, she renews her hope.

“Whatever I can think of, I just want him home,” Womack said.