Mom leaves child in hot car for 3 hours while shopping

A Florida woman has been arrested for leaving her 21-month-old daughter in a hot car for hours while she went shopping

Shantrell Mitchell parks her car in a shaded area in the BJ’s parking lot in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday just after noon. Inside the car her 21-month-old daughter.

“She then proceeds to get out and manually lock each door opening. The rear driver side the rear passenger side and the front door and manually lock step. Her child was in a car seat directly behind her,” said Det. Tracy Figone with the Fort Lauderdale police.

The 32-year-old shops inside for three hours according to police. All the while her child was strapped in her car seat with all the windows up in the Florida summer heat.

When Mitchell came out of the store, she tells police she went to put the eggs in the back seat and that’s when she noticed her daughter.

The child had a temperature of 105 degrees and was suffering from seizures had to be transported to Holy Cross Hospital where at the hospital her body temperature was 106 degrees.

Mitchell flagged down an employee to call 911, according to the police report.

She grabbed her daughter placing her near the AC vent to cool her down then poured iced tea all over her body.