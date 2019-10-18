Mom charged in Antioch fire that killed baby, injured 5 kids denied bond reduction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother will remain jailed on a $150,000 bond in the case of a fire that claimed a baby’s life in Antioch last July.

“I talked to her one time about that because every time I talk about it, it upsets me,” said James Crowell as he became emotional on the stand.

His granddaughter Gevona Smith, who’s accused of murder, wiped away tears during a hearing requesting a lower bond.

“That was just a bad situation, a bad decision,” said Smith’s mother, Tasha Smith. “Her not finding out who the person was that was watching the kids.”

Smith recalled the night she learned of the deadly fire while Gevona’s kids were home alone with the children of Ryana Davenport, who’s also charged with murder.

Ryana Davenport and Gevona Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Deparatment)

Davenport’s 8-month-old Jream Jenkins died in the Antioch apartment fire in July and five other children were hurt.

Police say the women left the six children alone at the apartment while they went to a nightclub.

“She told me the girl had said there was another girl… her friend or something in the building… was supposed to be watching the kids,” Tasha Smith said.

Investigators believe the fire was started by candles lit before the women left the kids medicated by sleep aids.

“Anybody in this room can go and buy melatonin even for children,” said Smith’s attorney Paul Walwyn.

He said because she lives in Linden, turned herself in, and talks with detectives, her $150,000 bond should be reduced to $50,000.

Smith’s mother and grandfather said they had no doubt she would cooperate with attending scheduled court appearances.

The judge denied the motion citing Smith’s has ties to other states – her mother lives in Atlanta, her shaky employment history, and because of the nature of the offense.

“She is a 26-year-old mother of five who had family available to her who could assist her with her children and she made the conscious decision to move away from her family,” said the prosecutor.

The next court hearing is set for early December.

Davenport remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.