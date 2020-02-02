Mom arrested after high-speed chase in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is behind bars after police say she was clocked behind the wheel speeding 100 miles per hour with an infant in the car.

According to our partners at Smokey Barn News, Millersville police say they chased Taylor Parson on I-65 for several miles until it became too dangerous with heavy traffic.

The officer turned off his blue lights and exited the interstate.

Coincidentally, he spotted the vehicle and was able to make the arrest. The 20-year-old was charged with felony evading with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Police estimate the child was two to three months old. Due to the child’s age, the baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out.