MNPS to require masks, despite governor’s executive order allowing parents to opt-out

FILE – In this May 14, 2020 file photo, schoolchildren raise their fingers to answer their teacher Sandrine Albiez, wearing a face masks, in a school in Strasbourg, eastern France. France’s government is admitting that not all classrooms can safely reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 as planned. A persistent rise in virus infections is jeopardizing the government’s push to get France’s 12.9 million schoolchildren back into class. Like many governments, France wants to reopen schools to reduce learning gaps worsened by lockdowns and to get parents back at work and revive the economy. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The director of Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the district will continue to enforce its mask policy, despite Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt-out of mask mandates.

The announcement came Monday night, just hours after the governor signed Executive Order 84. The order gives parents the ability to opt their children out of mask mandates put in place by local schools or health boards.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said school districts were not notified before the executive order was released.

“The Governor’s executive order was released without prior notice to school districts for review or comment,” Dr. Battle said in a statement. “As such, Metro Schools will continue to require face masks, pursuant to the rules adopted by the Board, as we further review this order and explore all options available to the district to best protect the health of our students, teachers, and staff.”

Dr. Battle has been a proponent of masks inside school buildings and on buses amid the rise of the delta variant. The Metro Nashville Board of Education adopted a universal mask mandate with an 8-to-1 vote on August 5.

“The Metro Nashville Board of Education and I are charged with educating our students and with keeping them safe. Universal masking policies, during the pandemic, are a key mitigation strategy to do just that. To allow anyone to opt out of these policies for any reason, other than legitimate medical need, would make them ineffective and would require more students to be quarantined and kept out of the classroom.”

On Monday, MNPS reported that 52 staff members and 207 students had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week, with 980 students in isolation or quarantine.

Dr. Battle pointed out that the district’s mask policy is consistent with Mayor John Cooper’s executive order for requiring masks in metro government facilities and CDC recommendations.