MNPS teachers, staff honored after responding to school stabbing at Overton High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been five days since a 14-year-old was stabbed by another student in the school gym at Overton High School in South Nashville.

Thankfully, officials say that student is going to be okay, but police say it could have been worse had teachers and the school’s resource officer not intervened.

“My first thought was, get the kids out of the gym, because clearly they are seeing things and we need to get them out of the gym,” said Christina Carlson.

Carlson is a physical education teacher at Overton High School. She was in the gym when a 15-year-old student stabbed the freshman in the jaw with a knife.

Carlson alongside teachers Beth Wilson, DaShan Buchanan, John Hopson, the school’s principal Dr. Jill Pittman, and the school’s student resource officer Steve Snitzer, all jumped in to help stop the victim’s bleeding, take the suspect into custody, and protect other students while first responders were in route.

“We cannot thank you enough for your heroic action on Thursday, April 22,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “You represent the very best of Metro Nashville Schools and we thank you.”

The teachers and staff members were honored with a Certificate of Appreciation and round of applause during the in-person meeting.