MNPS teacher files police report after altercation at Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —- Metro police confirm to News 2 that a Metro-Nashville Public Schools teacher has filed a police report following an altercation at Oliver Middle School on Friday.

Police could not confirm details of the report, but spokesperson, Kristin Mumford, told News 2 that no charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

MNPS officials confirmed there was a verbal altercation late in the afternoon Friday. A teacher intervened, according to the district, but it’s not clear if contact was made between the student and the teacher. Their investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to News 2, MNPS stated,