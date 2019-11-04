MNPS teacher files police report after altercation at Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —- Metro police confirm to News 2 that a Metro-Nashville Public Schools teacher has filed a police report following an altercation at Oliver Middle School on Friday.
Police could not confirm details of the report, but spokesperson, Kristin Mumford, told News 2 that no charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.
MNPS officials confirmed there was a verbal altercation late in the afternoon Friday. A teacher intervened, according to the district, but it’s not clear if contact was made between the student and the teacher. Their investigation is ongoing.
In a statement to News 2, MNPS stated,
“We are gathering information today to determine if contact was made between the student and the teacher and will take whatever disciplinary action is determined appropriate based on the facts.”