MNPS parents seeking increased safety measures following Overton High School stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — After one student was critically injured following at stabbing at Overton High School, some Metro Schools parents are concerned about their children’s safety.

Metro Police say a 15-year-old male is charged with attempted criminal homicide after school surveillance video showed him stabbing a 14-year classmate in the school’s gym.

A parent of an Overton High School freshman says her son watched the whole thing happen.

“They went over to him because they noticed he had been bleeding and kind of like picked him up,” the parent told News 2. “At this point, my son and another guy went out of the gym to find some help because he was bleeding.”

Metro Police Chief John Drake says the school went into lockdown as teachers, staff, and a school resource officer rendered aid to the young student before medics arrived.

No other students were hurt. But some parents want to know how Metro Schools will improve safety measures following this incident.

“I would like to know how they’re going to move forward. I would like to know if they’re considering metal detectors,” the anonymous parent said.

According to Metro Schools spokesman Sean Braisted, weapons are prohibited on all campuses.

In an e-mail statement to News 2, Braisted explained that students are subject to search if there is a reason to believe they are in possession of a weapon.

Right now, Overton High School does not have metal detectors, but they do have on-campus security.

“What is going to be the next step? Are they going to reach out to us and let us know what’s going on,” the anonymous parent said, “He brought a knife in, he could’ve brought a gun in. If that would’ve happened who’s to know who else could’ve gotten hurt?”