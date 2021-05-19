MNPS parent concerned over weapons in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following an incident where a student brought a gun on school property Tuesday, Metro Nashville Public Schools parent Cecilia Tosh says she worries about safety on campus.

“It’s just really concerning, because it makes me feel like there’s something missing within the schools to keep the kids safe,” Tosh said.

Metro Police say a 9-millimeter handgun was found in a 16-year-old student’s car on Tuesday following a search from school resource officers. The freshman allegedly admitted to officers that it was his gun he purchased in his neighborhood.

“I think it’s the age that just surprises me,” Tosh said. “I think that they’re just so used to the violence, and they think that that’s the answer.”

Tosh, who has a graduating senior within the district, questioned the intention behind the student bringing a gun to school and whether it was for the image or for his own safety.

“It just baffles me that so many of the kids nowadays have such easy access to the weapons,” Tosh said.

The MNPS website states that bringing a firearm on school property is considered a zero-tolerance policy offense that would result in expulsion of the student.

Tosh says she wouldn’t be surprised if metal detectors and wands were implemented within the district.

“I think they’re going to have to do that eventually. They’re going to have to do that in all the schools,” Tosh said.

Metro Police say the 16-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun on school property.