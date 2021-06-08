MNPS loosens mask requirements during summer learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is adopting an updated mask protocol for students and staff involved in the district’s summer learning program Promising Scholars.

Effective Monday, June 14, MNPS will allow students and staff to remove masks outdoors and while socially distanced in classrooms. Students and staff will still be required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible and students with underlying medical conditions are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings until fully vaccinated.

The district says the change is due in part to the reduced spread of COVID-19 in Davidson County since Metro Public Health Department lifted mask requirements last month.