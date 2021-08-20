MNPS asks for parent input on opt-out option for masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools has asked parents to fill out a form indicating whether they would opt their students out of wearing masks while at school.

Last week, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle announced the district would continue to enforce its mandatory mask policy, despite an executive order from the governor allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks at school. The Metro Nashville Board of Education voted on and approved a universal mask mandate for schools on August 5.

❓Families, we’re asking for direct feedback from you on whether you would opt your student out from wearing a mask at school.



You can download the form at https://t.co/75hNOMWVzh and deliver it via email or in person to your school’s principal. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) August 20, 2021

On Friday, MNPS sent out a link asking parents to submit a form indicating their preference on opting out of mask requirements. Parents were asked to return the form to their child’s principal.

Although the district asked for feedback from parents, the district’s mask mandate was not lifted and all students without a medical accommodation are required to continue wearing masks.