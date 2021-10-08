MNPD to host Faith and Blue event aimed to unify the community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are inviting families to attend the department’s Faith and Blue event happening Saturday, October 9.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 510 Woodland Street.

Nashville families are cordially invited to our Faith & Blue event this Sat from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street. The day will feature fun, food, fellowship and displays of police equipment. Our officers look forward to welcoming all! pic.twitter.com/G7NjjZkZ3W — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 8, 2021

The national Faith & Blue initiative is designed to create and help facilitate safer, stronger, and unified communities through local partnerships among law enforcement. The initiative is designed to connect law enforcement with professionals, residents, businesses, and community groups through connections with faith-based organizations. The event aims to break biases in the community.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

All faiths are welcome to attend the event.