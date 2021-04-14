MNPD seeking man who twice burglarized Germantown barber shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are looking for a man they said went to the Scout’s Barbershop at 1725 5th Avenue North in Germantown on two separate occasions and burglarized the business.

According to MNPD, the man was captured on surveillance video on March 27 and April 4 gaining entry by breaking out the front door and window glass. During both break-ins, he fled with cash.

The suspect is described by investigators as a heavyset bald Black man, in his late 40s or 50s, with a gray beard and goatee. He appears to walk with a limp or may be bowlegged.