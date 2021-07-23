MNPD seeking man accused in 2018 murder outside McFerrin Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for an accused murderer and convicted armed robber who is accused in the July 10, 2018, deadly shooting of 24-year-old Quinton Brooks in the parking lot of the McFerrin Community Center on Grace Street.

According to MNPD, 30-year-old Travis Harris has warrants out for his arrest. Following the arrest for Brooks’ murder in 2018, Harris had been on parole for a 2011 aggravated robbery and was later jailed in Hardeman County to serve the remainder of his sentence while he awaited trial in Nashville.

Hardeman County sent Harris to Robertson County on Wednesday on a detainer for failure to pay child support, but Robertson County did not know that Harris had a detainer for murder in Nashville. He was released Thursday from Robertson County custody since he no longer had any further charges.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous.