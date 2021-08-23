MNPD searching for man accused of robbing people in restrooms in Green Hills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing multiple people in restrooms at Green Hills Mall over the weekend.

According to Metro Police, the man is suspected of robbing three people inside two separate restrooms at the mall. The robberies took place shortly before closing time Saturday.

Police said the man ditched a pistol and ran from officers as they tried to apprehend him.

Police are offering a cash reward for information identifying the suspect. Tips can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.