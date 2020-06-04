MNPD recalls two arrest warrants issued for damaging police vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is recalling two arrest warrants for people accused of destroying a police car during Saturday night’s protests.

Thursday afternoon, police announced arrest warrants issued for Justin Bautista-Jones, Jeneisha Harris, and Daniel Lane. Police later recalled two of those warrants for Bautista-Jones and Harris.

Harris Tweeted Thursday afternoon she planned to turn herself in. Bautista-Jones said the charges were false and politically motivated.

Police released a statement, saying after reviewing additional information, some of which was received Thursday afternoon, arrest warrants issued for Justin-Bautista-Jones and Janeisha Harr would be recalled.

Jones’ attorney, Nick Leonardo, released this statement Thursday night:

“Thank you to the District Attorney’s Office for their quick response and investigation that prevented this injustice from continuing one more second. This kind of rush to judgment is exactly why America finds itself in turmoil. Today Justice won, but all of us have to ensure a winning record in the future.”

