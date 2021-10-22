MNPD: Man arrested for robbing relative in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a relative’s house with two other people and robbed the victim at gunpoint on Bakertown Road.

According to police, the victim identified 28-year-old Corey Montez Carney as a relative after he was taken into custody.

The victim told officers that the three masked men demanded money from him. Two of the suspects were allegedly armed and one pistol-whipped the victim before forcing him into the bathroom. The victim was able to escape and had a neighbor call police.

Officers found Carney inside the home with the victim’s credit card, checks, glasses, watch, and sweatshirt on him. Police said Carney admitted to bringing friends to the victim’s home to buy marijuana but did not know the two suspects would rob him.

The other men involved left the scene. Carney was charged with aggravated robbery.