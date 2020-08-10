MNPD: Man’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

Metro Police confirm to News 2 a male body has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man’s body was recovered from Percy Priest Lake Monday, according to Metro police.

The man was with a group of people and went under the water but never resurfaced, according to Nashville Fire Department officials.

An emergency official told News 2 the middle-aged man was swimming with the group off of a pontoon boat near Drummond Island. That’s when the victim started having trouble and went under the water. They said this happened around 4:30 p.m.

A police helicopter then spotted the man in the water. Nashville Fire recovered the body around 6 p.m.

Police were staged near the Four Corners Marina. No other information was immediately released.

