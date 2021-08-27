MNPD makes data dashboards publicly available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that, after months of development, MNPD has launched a series of data dashboards on its public website.

The dashboards will allow Nashville residents to have a better understanding of crime issues, victim and suspect demographics and actions done by officers.

“These first-ever MNPD data dashboards enhance the police department’s transparency and present timely information in an easy-to-understand format that can be accessed on a desktop computer, a tablet, or a smart phone on the go,” Chief Drake said. “The dashboards help better inform the community at large about crime issues and police responses. I am grateful to MNPD analysts Blaine Ray and Matt Morley for their untiring work on this project, and Metro Government’s Information Technology staff for making it all work on the web.”

The dashboards are now live and can be found here.

Among the features included in the dashboards are:

Mapping of crime incidents, gunshot injuries, vehicle stops and crashes

Victim & suspect demographics

Vehicle stop outcomes

Police interactions

Police use of force

MNPD employee demographics

Officer attrition

Community engagement activities

All data and mapping can be broken down at the county level, by zip code, police precinct or Metro Council district.

The dashboards will be automatically updated once a day during overnight hours.