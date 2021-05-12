MNPD looking for man accused of robbing 3 convenience stores overnight

The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing multiple convenience stores overnight Wednesday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing multiple convenience stores overnight Wednesday.

According to police, the first robbery took place at the Exxon Tiger Mart located at 15007 Old Hickory Boulevard around midnight. Around 1:45 a.m. the Mapco at 1101 Bell Road was robbed. A third robbery took place at the Shell gas station at 1110 Bell Road at 7:05 a.m.

In the Mapco robbery, police said the suspect showed the clerk the butt of a gun in his clothing. In the other two robberies, the suspect allegedly told staff “this is a robbery” and indicated that he had a weapon, but never showed it.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-20s around six feet tall with a thin build. MNPD said the man changed clothes between robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.