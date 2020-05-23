MNPD: Fugitive murder suspect captured in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive murder suspected wanted out of Metro Nashville has been captured in Dickson County. The suspect was wanted in the April deadly shooting of a woman inside her East Nashville apartment.

According to Metro Police, 27-year-old Kevin Horner was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is accused in the death of 33-year-old April Wilson. Wilson was found dead in her home at Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue on April 10.

