Breaking News
MNPD: Fugitive murder suspect captured in Dickson County

MNPD: Fugitive murder suspect captured in Dickson County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin Horner

Kevin Horner (Courtesy: MNPD)

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive murder suspected wanted out of Metro Nashville has been captured in Dickson County. The suspect was wanted in the April deadly shooting of a woman inside her East Nashville apartment.

According to Metro Police, 27-year-old Kevin Horner was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is accused in the death of 33-year-old April Wilson. Wilson was found dead in her home at Riverchase Apartments on Joseph Avenue on April 10.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories