MNPD: Felon runs across I-40 traffic, arrested on median

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was taken into custody in the median of I-40 Wednesday after a police chase in the Donelson area.

According to officials, police were trying to pull over a white Acura that was speeding near I-440 east, but it fled from detectives. Officers said they followed the vehicle to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Donelson Pike.

An affidavit stated that spike strips were deployed and the driver, Carlos Molinet, 33, wrecked the vehicle at the Donelson/I-40 E entrance ramp. Molinet reportedly then ran onto the interstate and across all four lanes with traffic. Authorities said they saw him then toss an item, run back, and stop at the median raising his hands.

Police arrested Molinet and said they recovered a stolen firearm and learned he had previously been indicted on attempted aggravated robbery charges in 2006.