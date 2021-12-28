NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was charged early Tuesday morning after police said they found crack rocks in his socks and a loaded gun on him.

According to a warrant, officers were patrolling the 7th Ave. S. and Lafayette St. area when they noticed what they believed to be was a stolen vehicle. Since the VIN number was covered, officers said they approached the vehicle, which is when they saw a crack pipe inside and Oscar Mason, 67, asleep in the driver’s seat.

Oscar Mason (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said when Mason opened the door, they noticed a silver revolver under his arm. Officers said they seized the loaded handgun and ran records on both Mason and the weapon to see if it was loaded.

The warrant said a search revealed Mason had a parole violation on his record.

While officials conducted a search, they said they found two large crack rocks in both of his socks.