MNPD collaborates with OnStar to shut down stolen SUV, teen driver arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a teenage driver of a stolen SUV after collaborating with OnStar to shut down the vehicle Wednesday night.

According to Metro police, the stolen 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV was shut down on Homestead Lane in Madison. As a result, 18-year-old Dyquan Poole was taken into custody.

Poole admitted to stealing the SUV from a home on Hillwood Boulevard, according to police. The victim reported her car had been stolen sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers recovered a handgun from the SUV which had been reported stolen from a gun store burglary in Gallatin. In addition, police found a wallet that was missing from a car that had been broken into on Electric Avenue in East Nashville. The victim’s credit cards had been used at multiple locations.

Poole was charged with vehicle and firearm theft. His bond was set at $75,000.

West Precinct detectives, Midtown Hills Precinct detectives, Canine Unit officers, and a THP helicopter assisted in locating the SUV and apprehending the suspect.