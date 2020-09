NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police will hold a sobriety checkpoint beginning Monday, September 7.

Officers will staff the checkpoint beginning late afternoon or early evening. The checkpoint will be on Bell Road in the Hermitage Precinct.

In 2019, 41% of fatal crashes in Davidson County involved impairment. Additionally, the department responded to more than 800 crashes involving alcohol impairment with more than 500 injuries as a result.