MLK Magnet files TSSAA complaint for racial slurs used during playoff game

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — TSSAA is investigating racial and anti-Semitic slurs that were used by Page High School fans to heckle MLK Magnet High School players at their postseason game Saturday night.

According to the complaint, there were several insensitive comments directed towards players for their ethnicity by fans.

“The atmosphere was just really amped up,” Parent Rebecca Spencer said, “The Page fans just really started mocking and being ugly.”

A referee had to remove fans from behind the net after spectators were cursing at the goalie, according to the complaint. While other fans were heard yelling things like “go back to your own country” and “did they have their VISAs?”

“I was just enraged that in this day and age people feel like it’s acceptable and then feel inhibited to yell that,” Spencer said.

But Spencer says the entire Page team and coaching staff were wonderful sports.

“There are good kids at Page obviously, there were just some really bad apples in the stands,” Spencer said.

MLK Magnet Soccer Coach Whit Campbell said in the complaint that at halftime, one of his players asked to be moved to the opposite side of the field to get away from the “vitriol” of Page fans. Campbell said he has faith that the Page administration and TSSAA will respond appropriately to the terrible behavior.

A Williamson County spokesperson said Page Coach Nate Clapp condemned the behavior. The spokesperson said the language was not representative of Page High School nor the district.

TSSAA says the member school principal is ultimately responsible for the actions of coaches, student-athletes, and fans.

MLK Magnet parents said they do not want to penalize the soccer team but would like for the fans to be held accountable and offer a public apology.