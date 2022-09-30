NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School in Nashville was placed on lockdown Friday morning.

The school, located on 17th Avenue North, went into lockdown around 9 a.m.

According to Metro police, a student made a verbal threat against the school and then left campus.

The student then returned to the school and was taken to the office.

The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.