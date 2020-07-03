MLB announces first set of COVID-19 testing results

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Major League Baseball teams returned to the field on Friday and later the results of the initial round of COVID-19 testing were released. The league says that 31 players and seven staff members tested positive out of 3,185 total people tested.

At first glance, the 1.2% rate of positivity is lower than might have been feared. Whether or not previously identified cases are included in the numbers isn’t entirely clear, but the first round of results seem promising.

MLB Communications reported that nineteen of thirty teams had at least one positive test.

Because COVID-19 is not considered an employment-related injury, MLB is respecting the privacy of individual players who test positive or who are under evaluation, and will not reveal their identities without permission.