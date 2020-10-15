Missouri medical tech charged with sexual abuse after ‘extra’ exam; More victims possible

TROY, Mo. (KTVI) — A 39-year-old Missouri hospital worker is accused of setting up a phony CT scan to sexually abuse a woman, and authorities say she may not be the only victim.

Ryan Williams, of Wentzville, is charged with one count of sexual abuse and one count of invasion of privacy. He is being held on an additional $100,000 cash-only bond.

Troy police believe there may be more victims because of the complexity of the crime.

Williams has been a medical technician for 18 years, the past four at Mercy-Lincoln Hospital in Troy, authorities said.

According to police, the victim was directed by her primary care physician to go to the urgent care in the hospital to get a chest x-ray on Oct. 3. She went home after the exam.

Prosecutors allege Williams, whom the woman identified as the x-ray technician, called her at around 7:30 p.m. to return for another exam, saying there was something concerning from the first exam that they needed to check out.

The woman returned to the hospital at around 8 p.m. She was told at the registration counter that check-in was not necessary because she had already been there earlier that day.

Police said Williams took her into the CT scan room and provided her with a gown, then told her to lay on a table. He then lifted up her gown and touched her exposed breast while placing stickers there during the scan, according to investigators.

After the exam, the woman saw Williams was on the telephone speaking with a person she assumed was her doctor, police said. Williams showed her the CT scan and explained the doctor was concerned she has lymphoma, police said.

Two days later, she contacted her doctor to ask about the CT scan, but the primary care physician told her there was no history of it. The woman was also informed that Williams had accessed her personal medical records from the hospital’s system.

“It’s probably a good idea to check with your direct provider and your doctor … obviously, having someone tell you to come in late at night and not check in with the front would raise a red flag,” said Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood.

Williams had also been searching hospital records of non-elderly adult women with potential health issues involving their private parts, investigators said.

“Basically, (he) used his authority from the hospital to gain information on the individuals,” said Det. Chris Voland, of the Troy Police Department.

The Troy Police Department is working with Mercy-Lincoln to identify any other possible victims.

Mercy-Lincoln Hospital released the following statement: