Mississippi governor rejects ‘separate but equal’ plan for 2 state flags

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he opposes having two state flags, as some lawmakers want.
One would be the current flag with the Confederate battle emblem. A design to be determined for the second would erase Confederate images.
Reeves says Monday that a “separate but equal” plan is divisive. Mississippi has the only flag with the Confederate emblem.
Jackson artist Laurin Stennis designed a different flag that some lawmakers like.
She says she’s taking her name off the design, and it’s rebranded as the “hospitality flag.”
Her late grandfather was a segregationist U.S. senator, and Stennis says she understands the harm her name can cause.