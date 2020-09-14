Mississippi governor gives update on Tropical Storm Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference Monday morning to give an update on the current situation with Tropical Storm Sally.

On Sunday, the governor declared a State of Emergency for Mississippi ahead of the storm.

Reeves will be joined by the executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Greg Michel. They will discuss the plan of action for Sally.

The news conference starts at 10:30 a.m. at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl.

