Mississippi flag commission picks final flag design to go on November ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected a final design to be included for a vote on the November 3 ballot.
The vote was 8-1 in favor of the “New Magnolia Flag.”
The commission met at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson to select the design.
If voters accept the design chosen by the commissioners, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.
LATEST STORIES:
- Woman charged with vehicular homicide after child dies following Sumner County crash
- ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 hits Disney+ on Oct. 30
- WATCH: Sounds bringing life to the ballpark with the ‘Batting Practice Experience’
- Newsmaker: Walk to Defeat ALS 2020
- Belmont University batting facility plan in Edgehill moves forward