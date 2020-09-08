Mississippi boaters snag nearly 500-pound gator from marsh

(CNN) —These guys really need to think about getting a bigger boat, and no, it’s not because they caught a massive shark.

They did catch a massive gator, though.

John Ladner and his friend Derek Siglet were in a Mississippi marsh when they though they spotted a log.

But that log turned out to be this one-eyed, 12-foot-long, 477-pound alligator.

The two men had to call another friend with a bigger boat, and it still took three whole hours to get the gator into the boat.

When they finally got it back to shore, they had to use a tractor to get it out of the water.

