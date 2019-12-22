Missing teen alert: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for 19-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Investigators are searching for Zach Marsh. He was last seen on 12/20/19. Marsh is 6’1 and 130 lbs with short brown hair and green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen in a pair of jeans and a brown jacket. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts please call 911. pic.twitter.com/p8M3cJLrfB — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) December 22, 2019

Zach Marsh, 19, was last seen on Friday and heard from at approximately 5:30 p.m. that evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Marsh is 6’1,” 130 lbs, according to police. He has short brown hair and green eyes and wears glasses.

Police said he was wearing a pair of jeans and a brown jacket at the time of his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.