Missing Murfreesboro man entered into National Crime Information Center Database

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro mother reported her son missing on Wednesday, according to a release from police.

Officials say 54-year-old Thomas Edward Warrick, Jr. was reported missing by his mother on November 25.

The family has not heard from him since November 3 when he left to go to work. Warrick never returned home after that. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center Database as missing.

If you have any information on Warrick’s whereabouts, call Detective Albert Miles at 629-201-551.