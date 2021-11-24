Missing hunter rescued in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 49-year-old man is safe after he got lost while hunting in DeKalb County.

According to Rutherford County Special Operations Team, who assisted in the rescue, the man was hunting Monday night when he became separated from his hunting partner while raccoon hunting near Wildlife Lane.

His partner notified his family, who reported him missing Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The missing man was eventually found late Tuesday night on a steep hill side.

Rescuers retrieved him from the area via a stokes basket, which is a wire basket in shape to the human body for rescues of injured, sick or disabled persons, and loaded him on an ATV. He was then flown to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Several agencies, a helicopter and K-9s were all used to find the man.

“We are incredibly thankful that the gentleman was found and his injuries seem to be relatively minor given the circumstances,” said RCFR Captain John Ingle.

Sheriff Patrick Ray attributed the success of the mission to teamwork from local and mutual aid partners. “We are elated to have found the patient safe and in good shape and are grateful to all of the agencies who took part in this rescue.”