Missing hiker found safe in Beaman Park

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A hiker missing for nearly 48 hours has been found alive Monday in Beaman Park in northwest Davidson County.

Wallace “Buzz” Carter, 67, is being treated by paramedics and is reportedly in good health.

He went for a hike in the park around noon Saturday and never returned home to his wife in Belle Meade.

His locked car was found at the park with his cell phone inside.

Metro police confirmed that Carter is the former Executive Vice President at The Bank of Nashville. He retired in 2017.

Carter is a member of Christ Presbyterian in Nashville. His pastors announced the search at church Sunday morning and groups began organizing to help look for their fellow church member.

“We heard about Buzz at church and we all came out to support them and try to find him,” said Todd Teller.

Metro police and the Urban Search and Rescue Crew led the search with helicopters and drones. The public park is 2,300 acres and is surrounded by acreage that is privately-owned.

Family and friends said he is an active hiker who comes to the park often and is in good health.

“He loves to hike,” said 35-year-friend Jim Douglas, “Often he hikes with other people. He takes an elderly group of men at our church out one day a week, and they go to various parks and hike.”

Volunteers were sent home Sunday evening before dark and the search resumed with an estimated 200 volunteers Monday morning.

