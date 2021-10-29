Missing endangered East TN teens found in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two endangered teenagers missing from East Tennessee have now been found in Clarksville, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Law enforcement was alerted about the two missing girls, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, earlier this week.

Metro police said the two ran away from a Sevierville group home October 20th and were last known to have been staying in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area.

Late Friday afternoon, Metro police confirmed the two were found in Clarksville. No other details have been released at this time.