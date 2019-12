NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Millions are continuing to make their way to their holiday destinations this weekend.

This is a look at the “Misery Map” from flight aware.

There are just a few delays out of Nashville International Airport.

More than 115,000,000 million people are expected to travel this weekend through January 1st.

In Tennessee, that number is expected to be just over 2.5 million.