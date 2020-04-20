Miracle storm survivors walk away from trailer destroyed by giant tree

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Two people and their pets are lucky to be alive after a storm survival miracle in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

They were inside a 5th wheel trailer at a storage facility off of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort.

A massive tree, at least five feet wide, snapped and smashed through the trailer. A man was in the doorway when the storms hit and his girlfriend was in the bedroom.

The trailer was obliterated and belongings were strewn everywhere. Other huge trees were also knocked down in the area. It’s unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or just high winds. But it’s very clear they are lucky to be alive.

The light from a TV still flickered inside the smashed trailer. And two dog crates sat inside unscathed. The trailer ripped open like a sardine can so you could see the pet crates, but they themselves were not damaged.

Baldwin County EMA said there was scattered damage across the county but this was probably the worst of it. No one was seriously injured or killed. Most of the damage was not major.