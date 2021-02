MINOR HILL, Tenn. – A Minor Hill man was arrested Thursday on multiple child rape charges.

Giles County Jail records show Steven Joe Townsend, 55, was arrested for two separate child rape incidents which occurred in December 2019 and January 2021.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said Townsend was being held without bond on four counts of child rape.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.