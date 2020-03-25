Minor dies of coronavirus in what is believed to be first child death in US, health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Public health officials in Los Angeles report that a minor has died from the coronavirus in the US.

The minor is believed to be the first person under 18 to die from the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

“A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” an LA health official said.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health only described the child who died as a Lancaster resident who lived in Lancaster.

The case is a “devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The city of Long Beach reported one of the four new cases on Monday, describing the patient as a woman in her 50s with underlying health issues. L.A. County officials on Tuesday said they were still working to confirm information about the two other patients.

Over the last 48 hours, L.A. County has confirmed 256 additional coronavirus cases. The total now stands at 662, Ferrer said.

She said 42% of hospitalizations have involved people 18 to 40 years old, and 39% involve individuals 41 to 65 years old.

“We’ve had only a small number of people on ventilators,” Ferrer said.

-4 additional deaths reported today in L.A. County including a person under the age of 18, officials say



-11 total deaths in county



-256 new cases were reported over the last 48 hours — KTLA (@KTLA) March 24, 2020

.@lapublichealth has confirmed three new deaths and 128 new cases of #COVID19. One individual was a youth under the age of 18, and two other individuals were between 50-70 years old.



Total cases in LA County= 662

Total deaths= 11 https://t.co/X5rrehDpnh — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) March 24, 2020

Story is developing…