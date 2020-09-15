Minor change in zoning proposed for Gallatin ‘transit-ready development’

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a lot of talk right now regarding a transit system from Gallatin into downtown Nashville. The idea was proposed years ago and it’s slowly starting to develop into a promising future.

Nearly 200 acres of property in Gallatin off Greenlea Boulevard and Nashville Pike is known as Greensboro North — rezoned almost 10 years ago as “transit ready development.”

“This has been in the works for nearly 17 years when the landowner donated the land and the city and the state invested heavily in in Greenlea Blvd. And then plans for transient development came about 8 years ago,” said James Fenton the Executive Director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency. “So really just to see this finally moving forward is just a really exciting time.”

The project’s vision is to create a “walkable village development that will capitalize on the future transit line, which will run from Gallatin to downtown Nashville.”

The developers are asking to expand a portion of the property to a special planning district.

“That’s just being made to address the changing retail climate right now,” Fenton said, “When this was designed back eight years ago, we had a vision of how it might look, but because of the way life is right now and the pandemic and COVID, the retail climate is changing, I think this request is just to accommodate how that might look.”

“Things like restaurants, offices, small scale retail, with apartments or condominiums on top of those buildings perhaps,” explained Bill McCord, the Director of Planning and Zoning for Gallatin.

According to city officials, the project needs more interest, but they’re hopeful the demand is coming with big companies like Facebook and Archer Data moving in.

“Right now, 19,000 people a day that drive into Gallatin, and only about 10,000 that drive out to work, so we have a higher daytime population,” Fenton said. “I think if this really comes around, it could possibly continue this growth spurt that we’re in and allow some of the folks to sit back and relax on their way in to Nashville.”

“We don’t anticipate necessarily that we will have a train service here, but that’s a possibility,” McCord concluded.

The planning commission will vote on the request for the special plan district expansion on September 28. You can learn more about the agenda here.

There is no timeline for building as of yet. News 2 could not reach the developer Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.