Minnie Pearl statue in Centerville moved to another location in Hickman County

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Minnie Pearl statue in Centerville was moved over the weekend, according to the Centerville Garden Club.

The statue was in the town square, but was moved to the Bluff Garden on Saturday.

A post on the group’s Facebook page had the following statement:

She looks great with a natural background of bluff rock and beautiful wild asters blooming all around! Thanks to these guys for making this happen- Bobby McFarlin, Barry Rochelle, Jim Rice, Tony Pesnell and Dale Mathis! The club feels honored to have her overlooking the Bluff Garden.

Minnie Pearl, Centerville Garden Club, Centerville, Tennessee

