Minneapolis police chief takes on union, promises reform

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, center, listens as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey becomes emotional during a news conference in Minneapolis, Minn. George Floyd’s death and the protests it ignited nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality have raised questions about whether Arradondo — or any chief — can fix a department that’s now facing a civil rights investigation. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiations. It’s the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Arradondo said Wednesday that a thorough review of the contract is planned.

He said the contract needs to be restructured to provide more transparency and flexibility for true reform. He also promised to use new research and strategies to identify problem officers early and intervene. Messages left with the head of the police union were not returned.

